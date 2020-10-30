Political Action Committee LAST Weekly Update

Body

Happy Friday,

I just wanted to share with you the most recent update. APPM members have raised over $19,700 to date! We are SO appreciative of those of you who have contributed to the 2020 SIG PAC Challenge campaign. However, to reach our goal, we still need YOUR help and support!

If we are not able to raise another $4,266 and meet our goal, we will not have the resources to continue to advocate on behalf of our members. A frightful thought indeed!

The average American spends $74 on Halloween candy, costumes, decorations, and more. Can you give $25, $50, or even $74 to the APhA-PAC today? It isn't only about how much each APPM member donates, but also how many of you participate in the SIG PAC Challenge. Therefore, please join me right now by making a contribution that fits your budget.

We even have some treats (incentives) to participate!

- The winning SIG or SIGs will receive exclusive benefits during the next Annual Meeting

- Donors of $75 or more will receive an invitation to the next event in our live virtual series

- Individuals who donate $250 or more to the campaign will receive the exclusive APhA & American Lapel Pin

- Contributors of $1,000+ will be recognized with a personal thank you gift

There are three easy ways to participate by donating to the APhA-PAC:

- Text: "Action" to 50155 (follow instructions in reply text)

- Online: Login to Pharmacist.com/APhA-PAC

- Mail: Personal check can be made payable to " APhA-PAC " and sent to APhA headquarters at:

2215 Constitution Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20037

Thank you all again!





Roxane L. Took, Pharm.D., BCACP

Assistant Professor, Pharmacy Practice

St. Louis College of Pharmacy at University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy

1 Pharmacy Place, St. Louis, MO 63110

TEL: 314.446.8497 FAX: 314.446.8500

Roxane.Took@uhsp.edu

