Vitamins, Minerals, and Other Nutritional Supplement Usage
<p>1. APhA advocates programs which address the public health implications of the misuse and/or abuse of vitamins, minerals, and other nutritional supplements. </p><p>2. APhA encourages pharmacists to provide health education regarding unsubstantiated and/or misleading health claims as they apply to vitamins, minerals, and other nutritional supplements. </p>
Topic
VITAMINS, MINERALS, NUTRITIONAL SUPPLEMENTS AND FOOD
Years
1988
Citation
(Am Pharm NS28 (6):395 June 1988) (Reviewed 2002) (Reviewed 2005) (Reviewed 2009)(Reviewed 2014)(Reviewed 2019)