Regulation of Dietary Supplements

<p>1. APhA shall work with Congress to modify the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act or enact other legislation to require that dietary supplement manufacturers provide evidence of efficacy and safety for all products, including products currently in the marketplace.</p><p>2. APhA supports the establishment and implementation of clear and effective enforcement policies to remove promptly unsafe or ineffective dietary supplement products from the marketplace.</p><p>3. APhA shall work with the FDA to improve dietary supplement product labeling to ensure full disclosure of all product components and their source with associated strengths and recommendations for use in specific patient populations.</p><p>4. APhA supports the development and enforcement of dietary supplement good manufacturing practices (GMPs) and compliance with USP/NF standards to assure quality, safe, contaminant-free products.</p><p>5. APhA encourages health care professionals, manufacturers, and consumers to report adverse health events associated with dietary supplements. APhA encourages the FDA to create a database with this information and make it available to all interested parties. </p>