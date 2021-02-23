Food Labeling
<p>APhA supports requirements for disclosure in the labeling of processed food and the identity and, whenever appropriate, the quantity of ingredients, such as those preservatives, artificial colors and flavors, salts, sugars, and other substances that represent a potential risk to the health or therapy of a portion of the general population. </p>
Topic
VITAMINS, MINERALS, NUTRITIONAL SUPPLEMENTS AND FOOD
Years
1980
Citation
(Am Pharm NS20(7):73 July 1980) (Reviewed 2005) (Reviewed 2009)(Reviewed 2014)(reviewed 2019)