Encouraging Availability and Use of Vaccines
<p>1. APhA encourages the continued availability of vaccines to meet public health needs. </p><p>2. APhA supports the development of programs that educate the public about the role of immunizations in public health. </p><p>3. APhA supports the reimbursement by public and private third-party payers for immunizations. </p>
Topic
VACCINES
Years
1987
Citation
(Am Pharm NS27(6):424 June 1987) (Reviewed 2005)(Reviewed 2009)(Reviewed 2012)(Reviewed 2014)(Reviewed 2019)(Reviewed 2020)