Encouraging Availability and Use of Vaccines

Submitted by sanjibj on Tue, 02/23/2021 - 19:07

<p>1. APhA encourages the continued availability of vaccines to meet public health needs. </p><p>2. APhA supports the development of programs that educate the public about the role of immunizations in public health. </p><p>3. APhA supports the reimbursement by public and private third-party payers for immunizations. </p>

VACCINES

1987

(Am Pharm NS27(6):424 June 1987) (Reviewed 2005)(Reviewed 2009)(Reviewed 2012)(Reviewed 2014)(Reviewed 2019)(Reviewed 2020)