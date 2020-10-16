Complementary/Alternative Medications/Integrative Health
<p>1. APhA supports pharmacists using professional judgment to make informed decisions regarding the appropriateness of use or the sale of complementary and alternative medicines.</p><p>2. APhA shall assist pharmacists and student pharmacists in becoming knowledgeable about complementary and alternative medications to facilitate the counseling of patients regarding effectiveness, proper use, indications, safety and possible interactions. </p>
Topic
VITAMINS, MINERALS, NUTRITIONAL SUPPLEMENTS AND FOOD
Years
2005,
1997
Citation
(JAPhA NS37(4):July/August 1997) (Reviewed 2002) (JAPhA NS45(5):556-557 September/October 2005) (Reviewed 2009)(Reviewed 2014)(Reviewed 2019)