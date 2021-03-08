Body

We recently received grant funding to implement point of care HbA1c testing in our Family Medicine clinic and are seeking some guidance regarding models and work flow. For those of you currently performing POC A1c testing at your practice site, would you be willing the share the following:

What make/model instrument do you use? Other than refill cartridges, have there been other required upkeep costs? Are you billing both 36416 (Capillary blood draw) and 83036 (A1c POC test)? For those of you using Epic, do your results populate in the EHR in the same field as your lab orders or under POC testing?

