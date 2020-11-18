Pharmacy Techs providing Vaccinations

Body

With the good possibility that there will be a Covid -19 Vaccine on the near horizon, how do we as pharmacists really feel about Techs providing vaccinations ? It looks like it is becoming more of a reality, that Techs will provide vaccinations in more and more states. Each State that allows this will have their own set of rules. Immunizing a patient is a lot more than just injecting vaccine: There is a consent form to review, patient history to review, consultation etc...Will the Tech just inject ? There are a lot more questions than answers.



