Pharmacists Well-being Index (WBI)

Body

Burnout is real. APhA cares about your well-being.

We invite you to take advantage of APhA’s online screening tool, invented by the Mayo Clinic, to evaluate and assess your well-being. The Pharmacists Well-being Index (WBI) is 100% anonymous, free, and evaluates distress in just 9 questions. Your do not need to be an APhA member to use the WBI Resources to help are available once you complete your assessment. Please share the WBI with your colleagues, student pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians

https://app.mywellbeingindex.org/signup  Invitation Code: APhA

Bibi Wishart, PharmD, MBA, DPLA
Systems Manager, 340B
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Winston-Salem, NC
336.713.3426
