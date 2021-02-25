Pharmacists' Well Being Index
Nuclear Pharmacy Practice SIG
2021-02-25T22:42:00Z
- Burnout is real. APhA (or APhA-APPM/APhA-APRS) cares about your well-being. We invite you to take advantage of APhA’s online screening tool, invented by the Mayo Clinic, to evaluate and assess your well-being. The Pharmacists Well-being Index (WBI) is 100% anonymous, free, and evaluates distress in just 9 questions. Your do not need to be an APhA member to use the WBI Resources to help are available once you complete your assessment.
- Please share the WBI with your colleagues, student pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians
https://app.mywellbeingindex.org/signup Invitation Code: APhA
------------------------------
Ashley Lorenzen, PharmD, BCPS
Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center
Associate Chief of Pharmacy - Clinical Supervisor
APhA Executive Committee Member at Large.
------------------------------