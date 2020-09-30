Pharmacists v. PBMs at the Supreme Court - Join us on Facebook Live Monday for a Special Preview

Body

Pharmacy is going to U.S. Supreme Court! Next week, the Court will hear arguments in a landmark case on whether states can regulate the controversial business practices of PBMs. Join us on Oct 5 for a special Facebook Live program previewing the case at 5 p.m. ET. APhA EVP and CEO Scott Knoer will join an expert panel that includes leaders from the National Community Pharmacists Association, the Arkansas Pharmacists Association and the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Association, to discuss what the case means for pharmacists and patients. Join us at www.facebook.com/commpharmacy





