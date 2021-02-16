Pharmacists’ Guide to Coronavirus

Bibi Wishart

Pharmacists’ Guide to Coronavirus

Helping pharmacists navigate the COVID-19 pandemic is APhA’s number one priority. We’re working hard on behalf of pharmacists and pharmacy professionals: gaining ground in urgent advocacy with government policy makers, implementing ways for us to share the latest scientific information with you, and more.

 

Visit our portal to COVID-19 news and resources at www.pharmacist.com/coronavirus.

 

Participate in weekly open forums that provide the latest information on COVID-19, followed by a group discussion on what’s working, what’s challenging, and what resources are available to assist pharmacists. The weekly webinars will be conducted every Thursday from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm EDT.  You can register for upcoming webinars as well as view recordings from previous webinars here: https://www.pharmacist.com/coronavirus/resources-training

Stay connected with colleagues across the country through APhA’s new ENGAGE online community: Pharmacists’ Response to COVID-19.

 

Additional resources include:

  • APhA COIVD-19 Resources
  • Recorded webinars and CPE
  • Public Resources and latest updates in real time
  • Current literature
  • And more!



Bibi Wishart, PharmD, MBA, DPLA
