Pharmacists’ Guide to Coronavirus

Link to Message

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/viewthrea…

Author Name

Jessica Marx

Author Picture URL

https://d132x6oi8ychic.cloudfront.net/higherlogic/directory/imagedispla…

Discussion Name

Pain, Palliative Care, and Addiction SIG

Link to Discussion

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/digestvie…

Date Posted

2021-02-17T17:01:00Z

Link to Profile

https://engage.pharmacist.com/profile?UserKey=07370b13-4d64-4efa-bb76-2…

Body

Find all of APhA’s COVID-19 resources in our Pharmacists’ Guide to Coronavirus. Stay connected with colleagues across the country through APhA’s new ENGAGE online community: Pharmacists’ Response to COVID-19.



------------------------------
Jessica K. Marx, PharmD, BCPS
Clinical Staff Pharmacist
Portsmouth Regional Hospital
APhA-APPM Communications Standing Committee
------------------------------