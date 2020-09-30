Pharmacists' experience with coupon cards?

Body

My name is Rachel Balick and I am a reporter at APhA. I am working on a story for the November issue of Pharmacy Today on pharmacists' experience with and understanding of drug coupons, and I'm looking for pharmacists and pharmacy technicians to interview. I'm also interested in experiences with GoodRx.

If you would be willing to talk to me for the story, e-mail me at rbalick@aphanet.org. Anyone I interview will have an opportunity to review the story before I file.



------------------------------

Rachel Balick

American Pharmacists Association

Washington DC

------------------------------

