Pharmacist Power & Potential FB Group

AnneMarie Youlio

APhA Open Forum

2021-02-12

I have recently started a group for pharmacists who want to share and/or learn about career options. This is not a recruiter page, but a place where we can help each other to explore the Pharmacist Power & Potential. Please feel free to join if interested! https://www.facebook.com/groups/415929846129065 

We have been going Live in the group on Fridays. Today's discussion (2/12) - the impact of pharmacy closures.

2/19: Pharmaceutical Industry - Training for the Medical Team

Past discussions can be replayed in the FB group:

1/22: The Power of the Pivot

1/29: The Expanding Role of the Pharmacist (with a focus on Health Insurance Industry)

2/5: Experience as a Travel Pharmacist

 



------------------------------
Anne Marie Youlio BS, PharmD, RPh, CPh
Founder and CEO
ARDY Consulting
------------------------------