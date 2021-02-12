Pharmacist Power & Potential FB Group
Transitions of Care SIG
2021-02-12T13:29:00Z
I have recently started a group for pharmacists who want to share and/or learn about career options. This is not a recruiter page, but a place where we can help each other to explore the Pharmacist Power & Potential. Please feel free to join if interested! https://www.facebook.com/groups/415929846129065
We have been going Live in the group on Fridays. Today's discussion (2/12) - the impact of pharmacy closures.
2/19: Pharmaceutical Industry - Training for the Medical Team
Past discussions can be replayed in the FB group:
1/22: The Power of the Pivot
1/29: The Expanding Role of the Pharmacist (with a focus on Health Insurance Industry)
2/5: Experience as a Travel Pharmacist
------------------------------
AnneMarie Youlio BS, PharmD, RPh, CPh
Founder and CEO
ARDY Consulting
------------------------------