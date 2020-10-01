Pharmacist-led Blood Pressure Telemonitoring

Body

Hello Medical Home/ACO SIG members,

A recent study published by the American Heart Association showed that pharmacist-managed

interventions through telemedicine resulted in positive health and economic outcomes. The

study demonstrated that remote blood pressure monitoring that was managed by a pharmacist

over 12 months lowered blood pressure more than usual care for 24 months. This intervention

helped prevent cardiovascular events (nonfatal myocardial infarction, nonfatal stroke,

hospitalized heart failure, coronary revascularization, and cardiovascular death), thus reducing

estimated healthcare costs over a 5-year period.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, we've talked more about the impact of telemedicine on

patients and their health outcomes. I would love to hear from the group about the following

discussion points:

1. Are patients in your practice able to obtain and use blood pressure cuffs at home? What are

some barriers they face as well as resources that you can provide for them?

2. How comfortable are your patients with home blood pressure monitoring technique?

3. How do you feel that providing care through telemedicine has changed your practice?

Link to article: https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/abs/10.1161/HYPERTENSIONAHA.120.15492

------------------------------

Hindu Rao, PharmD

Clinical Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice

Chapman University School of Pharmacy

hrao@chapman.edu