Pharmacist-led Blood Pressure Telemonitoring
Medical HomeACO SIG
2020-10-01T18:52:00Z
Hello Medical Home/ACO SIG members,
A recent study published by the American Heart Association showed that pharmacist-managed
interventions through telemedicine resulted in positive health and economic outcomes. The
study demonstrated that remote blood pressure monitoring that was managed by a pharmacist
over 12 months lowered blood pressure more than usual care for 24 months. This intervention
helped prevent cardiovascular events (nonfatal myocardial infarction, nonfatal stroke,
hospitalized heart failure, coronary revascularization, and cardiovascular death), thus reducing
estimated healthcare costs over a 5-year period.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, we've talked more about the impact of telemedicine on
patients and their health outcomes. I would love to hear from the group about the following
discussion points:
1. Are patients in your practice able to obtain and use blood pressure cuffs at home? What are
some barriers they face as well as resources that you can provide for them?
2. How comfortable are your patients with home blood pressure monitoring technique?
3. How do you feel that providing care through telemedicine has changed your practice?
Link to article: https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/abs/10.1161/HYPERTENSIONAHA.120.15492
Hindu Rao, PharmD
Clinical Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice
Chapman University School of Pharmacy
hrao@chapman.edu