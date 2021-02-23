PGY-2 PMPC Topic Discussion Series
2021-02-23T23:05:00Z
Colleagues, please join us this Thursday, 2/25/21 at 12:00pm EST for a great discussion on "Microdosing of buprenorphine and conversion among opioids" presented by Dr. Matthew Hermenau. Please note the normal zoom link has changed:
https://siue.zoom.us/j/6186505116?pwd=RldpWDNDRldYN0JRckdWaDVCeDdzQT09
Thanks!
Chris & Lynn
Chris Herndon, PharmD, BCACP
Professor
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
