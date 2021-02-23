PGY-2 PMPC Topic Discussion Series

Body

Colleagues, please join us this Thursday, 2/25/21 at 12:00pm EST for a great discussion on "Microdosing of buprenorphine and conversion among opioids" presented by Dr. Matthew Hermenau. Please note the normal zoom link has changed:

https://siue.zoom.us/j/6186505116?pwd=RldpWDNDRldYN0JRckdWaDVCeDdzQT09



Thanks!

Chris & Lynn Thanks!Chris & Lynn





------------------------------

Chris Herndon, PharmD, BCACP

Professor

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

------------------------------

