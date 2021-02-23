PGY-2 PMPC Topic Discussion Series

Chris Herndon

Pain, Palliative Care, and Addiction SIG

2021-02-23T23:05:00Z

Body

Colleagues, please join us this Thursday, 2/25/21 at 12:00pm EST for a great discussion on "Microdosing of buprenorphine and conversion among opioids" presented by Dr. Matthew Hermenau.  Please note the normal zoom link has changed:



Chris Herndon, PharmD, BCACP
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
