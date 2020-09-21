PGY-2 PMPC Resident Topic Discussion Series

Body

Colleagues: please join us this Thursday, Sept 24th at 12:00pm EST for a presentation by Dr. Molly Bacon on Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN). You may access the zoom presentation by clicking here or with the meeting code and password below.

Learning objectives:

At the end of this presentation the learner will be able to:

1. Define chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN)

2. Outline risk factors and causative agents

3. Analyze preventative and treatment therapies

4. Review guidelines and 2020 updates

Suggested reading(s):

Loprinzi CL, Lacchetti C, Bleeker J, et al. Prevention and Management of Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy in Survivors of Adult Cancers: ASCO Guideline Update. J Clin Oncol. 2020.

We hope to see you and your trainees there!





