Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine EUA Data and FDA Analysis

Michael Hogue

Immunizing Pharmacists SIG

2020-12-08T18:10:00Z

As I'm sure many of you have learned today, the FDA has released the briefing materials for the Thursday, Dec 10th VRBPAC meeting.  The meeting is open to the public.   The complete information, including documents and the link to the Thursday meeting, can be found at this link.

------------------------------
Michael Hogue, PharmD, FAPhA, FNAP
President, APhA
Dean
Loma Linda University

------------------------------