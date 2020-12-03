Patient Case Discussion
Transitions of Care SIG
2020-12-03T18:17:00Z
CL is a 54yo female who was recently diagnosed with hypertension and
has not been able to achieve adequate control of her blood pressure, you
have been consulted. She is seeing you because her BP readings at
home are "sky high and I don't want to have a stroke like my dad". Below
is the information you've gathered from her current clinic visit.
Visit date: 11/18
PMH: HTN, HLD, osteoarthritis
SHx: Questionable adherence and adaptation of lifestyle modifications
Home medications:
• Losartan potassium 25mg daily
• Rosuvastatin 5mg daily
• Naproxen 550mg BID PRN
Pertinent labs/imaging:
Date BP Med Adherence
11/15 133/92 Skipped dose
11/16 154/99 Dose taken
11/17 135/91 Skipped dose
Information gathered from bedside interview with the patient:
• She states that she takes her medication in the morning if her BP
is elevated but will skip a dose if the reading is within goal
• States she is trying to eat more vegetables by buying canned
green beans
• She is very frustrated that she might have to add on another
medication because she is not getting adequate BP control
What are your recommendations for CL?
------------------------------
Jeanne Le
Doylestown PA
------------------------------