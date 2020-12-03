Patient Case Discussion

Body

CL is a 54yo female who was recently diagnosed with hypertension and

has not been able to achieve adequate control of her blood pressure, you

have been consulted. She is seeing you because her BP readings at

home are "sky high and I don't want to have a stroke like my dad". Below

is the information you've gathered from her current clinic visit.



Visit date: 11/18

PMH: HTN, HLD, osteoarthritis

SHx: Questionable adherence and adaptation of lifestyle modifications



Home medications:

• Losartan potassium 25mg daily

• Rosuvastatin 5mg daily

• Naproxen 550mg BID PRN



Pertinent labs/imaging:

Date BP Med Adherence

11/15 133/92 Skipped dose

11/16 154/99 Dose taken

11/17 135/91 Skipped dose



Information gathered from bedside interview with the patient:

• She states that she takes her medication in the morning if her BP

is elevated but will skip a dose if the reading is within goal

• States she is trying to eat more vegetables by buying canned

green beans

• She is very frustrated that she might have to add on another

medication because she is not getting adequate BP control



What are your recommendations for CL?



------------------------------

Jeanne Le

Doylestown PA

------------------------------

