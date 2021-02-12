Patient Case: Bell's Palsy and COVID Vaccination

Hello,

I am reaching out to see if anyone has knowledge or resources to help me better answer a patient's question about receiving the second dose of the COVID vaccine.

Patient case: A 71-year-old Caucasian female received her first dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine on 1/27/21. Within a day or two she developed severe right-sided neck pain that she self-treated with Tylenol and a heating pad. The pain persisted for about 1 week. On 2/6/21 her right eye started twitching. On 2/7/21 she woke up with right-sided facial swelling with partial numbness and paralysis and her right eyelid was failing to blink. She went to the ER that night; MRI, CAT-Scan, and bloodwork were all normal. She was diagnosed with Bell's Palsy and prescribed prednisone 40 mg daily for 5 days and Valtrex 1 g three times daily for 1 week. She was also instructed to use lubricating eye drops as needed to keep right eye moist and to tape shut at night. PMH includes hypertension (not well controlled), osteoarthritis, GERD, total hysterectomy, cholecystectomy, and melanoma. Home medications include metoprolol ER 100mg daily, estradiol 0.5 mg daily, Celebrex 200 mg daily, and omeprazole 20 mg daily. Patient's status as of 2/12/21, numbness and paralysis are significantly improved but not completely resolved.

Patient's question: If the vaccine triggered the Bell's Palsy, will the second dose re-trigger it or worsen it?

Now, I realize that we cannot say that the vaccine caused the Bell's Palsy and that both Pfizer and Moderna had patients that developed it in the study arms that were consistent with the national rate. However, we cannot say that it is completely unrelated. I know that there is no known cause but is thought to be related to having a viral infection or recent vaccination. I also realize that Bell's Palsy often gets better over the course of several weeks to months and that a second reoccurrence is rare. Lastly, I acknowledge that the benefit of receiving the second dose highly-likely outweighs the risk of exacerbating the Bell's Palsy given that COVID-19 has caused significant morbidity and mortality, especially in the elderly population, and Bell's Palsy is not life-threatening.

My question to everyone: Is there evidence out there where a patient has received a first dose vaccine (any vaccine in a series), developed Bell's Palsy (whether or not it is assumed to be related to the vaccine) AND received the second dose in the series with reports on the status of their Bell's Palsy post second-dose vaccination? I'm looking to see if there is a trend in whether the patients report no change in Bell's Palsy symptoms or worsening symptoms after second dose. This will help me get an idea of what the patient can maybe expect with a second dose. It would be especially helpful if in the cases the patients report that the subsequent doses did not affect or re-trigger their Bell's Palsy. This would help support the idea that the vaccine itself did not have an influence on the patient developing the Bell's Palsy. In the Pfizer study, 3 of the 4 patients that developed Bell's Palsy developed it after their second dose. The 1 patient that developed it after his/her first dose did not receive a second dose. I am not sure about the Moderna study. Dose any know of any cases with the COVID vaccine now that it has been approved for emergency use where patients have developed Bell's Palsy with their first dose and have received their second dose? How did they do? How was their Bell's Palsy after their second dose? I am hoping for information that will support the notion that a second dose does not worsen or re-trigger the patient's Bell's Palsy. I am very supportive of the COVID vaccine, and all vaccines, and I support my patient receiving a second dose; I just want to help her know what to expect with getting a second dose because she is having some doubts about getting it. Any expert advice or resources would help.

Thank you,

Bryanna