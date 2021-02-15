Patient Care Intervention Reporting checklist

Body

PaCIR Checklist



The PaCIR checklist (Patient Care Intervention Reporting) has been developed as a tool to enhance the quality of reporting of pharmacist patient care intervention studies. This enhanced quality can support replication of the studies and increase the likelihood these studies will be considered for inclusion in systematic reviews and meta-analyses. Researchers are urged to consider using reporting guides such as PaCIR during the project design phase.



A link to the article describing development of the PaCIR checklist can be found here: https://www.japha.org/article/S1544-3191(19)30344-9/fulltext



Anna Ratka, Ph.D., Pharm.D., CPE, RPh

Chair, APhA-APRS Communications Standing Committee

Chair, APhA-APRS Basic Sciences Section

E-mail: aratka@sjfc.edu

