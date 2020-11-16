PAC Challenge - VICTORY!!!

Body

Compounders Win SIG PAC Challenge!

Congrats Compounding SIG members! For the 4th year in a row we are the official champions of the APhA-APPM Special Interest Group (SIG) Political Action Committee (PAC) Challenge. This year exceeded even our remarkable showing in 2019. We raised over $17,000 for the APhA-PAC. Thank you so much to everyone who participated in this year's campaign. It is because of YOUR involvement the APhA Government Affairs team is able to build and maintain relationships with key Members of Congress and work toward advancing pharmacy practice for compounding pharmacists. Special thanks to Alexandra Bray, Jeff Bray, and Lucy Malmberg for their generous investments in the 2020 SIG PAC Challenge. Again, great job everyone! I look forward to celebrating our success at the 2021 APhA Annual Meeting. Cheers!





------------------------------

Jon Pritchett, Pharm.D., RPh., BCSCP

Program Director

Accreditation Commission for Health Care

Cary, NC

jpritchett@achc.org

------------------------------

