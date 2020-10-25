PAC Challenge Update!

Body

Hello Medical Home/ACO SIG members!

I hope you are doing well! I know October is a busy month, but don't worry - it's not too late to make a donation to the PAC. The PAC challenge concludes on November 3rd - election day!

The 2020 Election is just 9 days away. Participate in #PharmacistsVote on social media and join the APhA SIG PAC Challenge to show your commitment to advancing the pharmacy profession. Please consider making a contribution appropriate for your personal financial situation; no donation is too small and your participation is crucial.

There are several easy ways to donate:

- Text: "Action" to 50155 (follow instructions in reply text)

- Online: Login to Pharmacist.com/APhA-PAC

- Mail: Personal check can be made payable to " APhA-PAC " and sent to APhA headquarters at:

2215 Constitution Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20037

Thank you!





------------------------------

Sara A. Wettergreen, PharmD, BCACP

Assistant Professor of Clinical Pharmacy

University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences

APhA-APPM Medical Home/ACO SIG Coordinator 2020-2021

Email: Sara.Wettergreen@gmail.com

------------------------------

