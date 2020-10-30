PAC Challenge Reminder!

Body

Hello Medical Home/ACO SIG members!

 

There are only a few days left in the SIG PAC challenge! We are in a great spot in the rankings – I’d love to see us keeping moving ahead!

The mission of the APhA-Political Action Committee (APhA-PAC) is to support candidates for federal office who have demonstrated support for pharmacy issues and recognize the value of pharmacists in the health care system. Help grow the APhA-PAC and educate lawmakers about the important role of pharmacists. Make a contribution of $20, $50, $100, or $250 to the APhA-PAC during the SIG PAC Challenge going on now.

There are several easy ways to donate:

- Text: “Action” to 50155 (follow instructions in reply text)

- Online: Login to Pharmacist.com/APhA-PAC
- Mail: Personal check can be made payable to “APhA-PAC” and sent to APhA headquarters at:
2215 Constitution Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20037

Thank you! 



------------------------------
Sara A. Wettergreen, PharmD, BCACP
Assistant Professor of Clinical Pharmacy
University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences
APhA-APPM Medical Home/ACO SIG Coordinator 2020-2021
Email: Sara.Wettergreen@gmail.com
------------------------------