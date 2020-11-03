PAC Challenge - LAST CHANCE!

Body

Hello Medical Home/ACO SIG members!

Today is Election Day! That means it is also the LAST DAY of the SIG PAC Challenge! Participate in #PharmacistsVote on social media and join the SIG PAC Challenge to show your commitment to advancing the pharmacy profession. Please consider donating any amount within your budget to help ensure APhA can advocate for the pharmacy profession by ensuring our Congressional champions for pharmacy are re-elected.

There are several easy ways to donate:

- Text: “Action” to 50155 (follow instructions in reply text)

- Online: Login to Pharmacist.com/APhA-PAC

- Mail: Personal check can be made payable to “ APhA-PAC ” and sent to APhA headquarters at:

2215 Constitution Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20037

Thank you!





Sara A. Wettergreen, PharmD, BCACP

Assistant Professor of Clinical Pharmacy

University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences

APhA-APPM Medical Home/ACO SIG Coordinator 2020-2021

Email: Sara.Wettergreen@gmail.com

