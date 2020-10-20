Body

The first step in PRN mindfulness – the "P" – is Pause.

This is the first step in any mindfulness process, common to all of the acronyms I mentioned. Sometimes this step is defined as "stop." In the RAIN acronym, this step is "recognize what's going on."

Recall that left to its own devices, the mind wanders away from the present moment. It wanders into the past, where we regret and resent. Or it wanders into the future, where we plan and worry.

During a fight-or-flight stress spike, we may be caught up in an unhelpful automatic reaction.

So before we can do anything else, we must stop and catch ourselves. We must recognize that we are overcome by emotion, or lost in reverie or preoccupation, or entrenched in the past or future. We need to bring our focus back to what is happening right here, right now.

The Pause is a moment of mindfulness.

It is a moment in which you pay attention, and notice that you're paying attention. A moment in which you can recognize what's going on.

Pause, and take a deep abdominal breath.





------------------------------

Cynthia Knapp Dlugosz, BSPharm, NBC-HWC

Ann Arbor, MI

------------------------------

