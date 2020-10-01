Opportunity to comment on a NRC petition for rulemaking on nuclear medicine injection extravasations.

Body

On September 15, 2020, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) published a notice in the Federal Register announcing the docketing of a petition for rulemaking and a 75-day public comment period on the petition.

The petitioner requests that the NRC revise its regulations to require reporting of certain nuclear medicine injection extravasations as medical events. The NRC is examining the issues raised in the petition to determine whether they should be considered in rulemaking.

The Federal Register notice is available at:

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/09/15/2020-19903/reporti…

Please see the Federal Register notice for details on the petition, specific questions about extravasations on which the NRC staff would like feedback, and instructions for submitting your comments. Comments are due by November 30, 2020.

If you have questions about the petition, please contact Ms. Pamela Noto in the NRC's Office of Nuclear Material Safety and Safeguards, telephone: 301-415-6795; email: Pamela.Noto@nrc.gov.



------------------------------

Michael Baxter

Senior Director, Regulatory Policy

APhA

Washington, DC

------------------------------

