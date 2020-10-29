opportunity for a collaborative research

Body

Greetings Basic Sciences Section Members!

It has been brought to my attention that Boehringer Ingelheim is currently inviting scientists to submit proposals on how to identify molecular Myeloid-Derived Growth (MYDGF) targets. Any unconventional but feasible approach that allows identifying and verifying MYDGF interactors from biological matrices such as primary cells, cell lines, fluids, or tissues would be within the scope.

Funding requests up to €200.000 can be submitted as part of the proposal and will be considered for selected projects. Furthermore, the opportunity bears the potential for presentation at research conferences and high impact publications in refereed journals.

To learn more about this opportunity, to register and to submit your proposal visit this link. Boehringer Ingelheim is reviewing the proposals on a regular basis.

Please contact me at aratka@sjfc.edu if you interested in this opportunity and need additional information.

