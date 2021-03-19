Open House Open to All
APhA Open Forum
2021-03-19T21:37:00Z
Ready to get invloved with the APhA-APPM Special Interest Groups (SIG)? We have three ways right now... First you can attend an Open House to learn more from its leaders. The second opportunity is check out this SIG 101 video. Lastly sign up to volunteer with a SIG for a one year term.
Care of Underserved Patients SIG
Sign up to volunteer.
Register for the open house on Wednesday, March 31, at 4:00 pm–5:00 pm ET.
Compounding SIG
Sign up to volunteer.
Register for the open house on Tuesday, March 30, at 1:00 pm–2:00 pm ET.
Diabetes Management SIG
Sign up to volunteer.
Register for the open house on Thursday, April 8, at 5:00 pm–6:00 pm ET.
Immunizing Pharmacists SIG
Sign up to volunteer.
Register for the open house on Wednesday, March 31, at 1:00 pm–2:30 pm ET.
Medical Home/ACO SIG
Sign up to volunteer.
Register for the open house on Friday, April 9, at 5:00 pm–6:00 pm ET.
Medication Management SIG
Sign up to volunteer.
Register for the open house on Wednesday, April 7, at 12:00 pm–12:45 pm ET.
Nuclear Pharmacy Practice SIG
Sign up to volunteer.
Register for the open house on Tuesday, April 6, at 5:00 pm–6:00 pm ET.
Pain, Palliative Care, and Addiction SIG
Sign up to volunteer.
Register for the open house on Friday, March 26, at 2:00 pm–3:00 pm ET.
Preceptor SIG
Sign up to volunteer.
Register for the open house on Friday, April 9, at 12:00 pm–1:00 pm ET.
Public Health SIG
No sign-up form. Please contact the Public Health SIG Coordinator to get involved.
Register for the open house on Wednesday, April 7, at 2:00 pm–3:00 pm ET.
Transitions of Care SIG
Sign up to volunteer.
Register for the open house on Tuesday, March 23, at 2:00 pm–3:00 pm ET.
