Open House Open to All

Ready to get invloved with the APhA-APPM Special Interest Groups (SIG)? We have three ways right now... First you can attend an Open House to learn more from its leaders. The second opportunity is check out this SIG 101 video. Lastly sign up to volunteer with a SIG for a one year term.

Care of Underserved Patients SIG

Sign up to volunteer.

Register for the open house on Wednesday, March 31, at 4:00 pm–5:00 pm ET.

Compounding SIG

Sign up to volunteer.

Register for the open house on Tuesday, March 30, at 1:00 pm–2:00 pm ET.

Diabetes Management SIG

Sign up to volunteer.

Register for the open house on Thursday, April 8, at 5:00 pm–6:00 pm ET.

Immunizing Pharmacists SIG

Sign up to volunteer.

Register for the open house on Wednesday, March 31, at 1:00 pm–2:30 pm ET.

Medical Home/ACO SIG

Sign up to volunteer.

Register for the open house on Friday, April 9, at 5:00 pm–6:00 pm ET.

Medication Management SIG

Sign up to volunteer.

Register for the open house on Wednesday, April 7, at 12:00 pm–12:45 pm ET.

Nuclear Pharmacy Practice SIG

Sign up to volunteer.

Register for the open house on Tuesday, April 6, at 5:00 pm–6:00 pm ET.

Pain, Palliative Care, and Addiction SIG

Sign up to volunteer.

Register for the open house on Friday, March 26, at 2:00 pm–3:00 pm ET.

Preceptor SIG

Sign up to volunteer.

Register for the open house on Friday, April 9, at 12:00 pm–1:00 pm ET.

Public Health SIG

No sign-up form. Please contact the Public Health SIG Coordinator to get involved.

Register for the open house on Wednesday, April 7, at 2:00 pm–3:00 pm ET.

Transitions of Care SIG

Sign up to volunteer.

Register for the open house on Tuesday, March 23, at 2:00 pm–3:00 pm ET.





