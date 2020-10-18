: October 22 COVID-19 Webinar: Helping Underserved Patients Overcome COVID-19 Vaccine Concerns
APhA Open Forum
2020-10-18T13:48:00Z
How can pharmacists address patient concerns with receiving COVID-19 vaccination among underserved communities? Join us for the next Addressing the COVID-19 Crisis: An Open Forum Webinar Series for Pharmacists on Thursday, October 22, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm ET, to hear practical information from Dr. Lakesha Butler from the National Pharmaceutical Association and APhA President-elect Sandra Leal on how to improve access and uptake of vaccinations, taking into account social determinants of health that result in health disparities. As always, APhA President Michael Hogue will moderate and time will be allotted to ask your most pressing practice questions.
Register today for the October 22 webinar! Access the October 15 webinar recording and slides on this page.
