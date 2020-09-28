October 1st Webinar: Perspectives on maintaining expanded practice authorities for pharmacists post COVID-19

Perspectives on maintaining expanded practice authorities for pharmacists post COVID-19: Oct 1 open forum webinar

The fight against COVID-19 has demanded that health care professionals be empowered to practice at the top of their training to care for patients. Join us for the next Addressing the COVID-19 Crisis: An Open Forum Webinar Series for Pharmacists on Thursday, October 1, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm ET, to review expanded practice authorities for pharmacists during the public health emergency (PHE) and discuss perspectives on maintaining those authorities post PHE, including the importance of pharmacist engagement on the national, state and local levels. APhA President Michael Hogue will interview Al Carter, Executive Director of the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, and John Kirtley, Executive Director of the Arkansas Board of Pharmacy. As always, time will be allotted for the audience to ask questions and share their insights during the Open Forum.

