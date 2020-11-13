November 2020 ICYMI

Body

Hello Sig members,



Have you heard about once-weekly insulin?





Insulin icodec is a novel basal insulin analog with a terminal half-life of ∼196 hours. A phase 2 clinical trial investigating the efficacy and safety of once-weekly icodec vs. once-daily insulin glargine U-100 in insulin-naïve patients with uncontrolled T2DM was published in NEJM in September. The trial was funded by the manufacturer of insulin icodec, Novo Nordisk.

The primary endpoint was change in A1C from baseline to week 26. Secondary endpoints included change in FPG from baseline to week 26 and hypoglycemic episodes. At week 26, there was no statistically significant treatment difference for change in A1C, nor significant change in FPG. Observed rates of hypoglycemia were low and comparable between treatment arms. There were no unexpected safety findings.

What are your own thoughts on the trial? Is there anything you would like to see investigated differently in insulin icodec's phase 3 clinical trial?

This article provides a summary of the trial: https://diabetes.diabetesjournals.org/content/69/Supplement_1/238-OR





------------------------------

Taryn Mondiello, PharmD, BCACP

Transitions of Care/Adult Medicine Pharmacotherapy Specialist

The Brooklyn Hospital Center

Brooklyn, NY

------------------------------

