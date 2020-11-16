November 19th Webinar: Explore the roles of pharmacy technicians in vaccine administration and testing during COVID-19

Explore the roles of pharmacy technicians in vaccine administration and testing during November 19 COVID-19 weekly webinar

Pharmacy technicians on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic have been authorized to take on new responsibilities. Join us for the next Addressing the COVID-19 Crisis: An Open Forum Webinar Series for Pharmacists on Thursday, November 19, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm ET, to discuss the roles of the pharmacy technician in expanding immunizations and COVID-19 testing. Hear perspectives from a pharmacist and a technician about how you can work together to meet the increased demands during this time. As always, time will be allotted for your most pressing practice questions.

Access the November 12 webinar recording and slide handout on this page.





Find all of APhA's COVID-19 resources in our Pharmacists' Guide to Coronavirus. Stay connected with colleagues across the country through APhA's new ENGAGE online community: Pharmacists' Response to COVID-19.