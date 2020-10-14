Notice When You're Okay

Body

Another way to begin managing the ongoing "basal" trickle of stress is to notice that most of the time, you're okay.

As psychologist Rick Hanson, PhD, and colleagues explain in the recent book The Anxiety First Aid Kit: Quick Tools for Extreme, Uncertain Times, "if you take a close look at this moment, right now – probably, you are basically all right. No one is attacking you…there is no crisis where you sit. Things may be far from perfect, but you're okay."

In mindfulness practices, "right now" is the present moment. Left to its own devices, the mind wanders away from the present moment. It wanders into the past, where we regret and resent. Or it wanders into the future, where we plan and worry.

As Dr. Hanson and colleagues put it, "threads of fear are woven into the mental tapestries of past and future."

So the practice, as explained in greater detail in this book excerpt, is to notice, several times each day, that you're basically all right. You're breathing. Your mind is working. Your heart is beating.

You can even say to yourself gently, "I'm all right, right now." Or "in this moment, I'm all right."

Because most of the time, you are.

------------------------------

Cynthia Knapp Dlugosz, BSPharm, NBC-HWC

Ann Arbor, MI

------------------------------