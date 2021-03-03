Design and validation of quality indicators for drug dispensing in a pediatric hospital.
This paper presents a methodological strategy to design and validate quality indicators for drug dispensing in a pediatric hospital.Setting: The literature evaluation, design, and validation of indicators by experts were carried out from September 2017 to March 2018, in the Pharmaceutical Services of a pediatric hospital at the Autonomous University from the Hidalgo State, Mexico.
