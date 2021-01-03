Pharmacists need to participate and pay closer attention to the Medicare for All discussion

It has been a decade since the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) was signed into law. Despite moderate success in increasing insurance coverage, the ACA’s reception remains mixed and discussions of healthcare reform have not abated. Among ongoing efforts to reform or repeal the ACA, ‘Medicare for All’ appears in several prominent policy proposals. Public opinion polls from across the United States (US) have demonstrated growing popularity of reform proposals, which have encouraged legislators to be stronger advocates for such changes.