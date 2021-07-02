The extraordinary pharmacists in each of our lives

In the past year, we have all seen and heard many stories of the amazing care and dedication of pharmacists during the COVID-19 pandemic. These stories took on new meaning for me over the past weeks as I watched my 75-year-old mother fight through a severe COVID-19 infection in the hospital. I have never been so grateful for her health care providers or the pharmacists in my life.

