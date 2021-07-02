One word of advice to Biden's COVID-19 team: Pharmacists
By the time you read this, Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Kamala D. Harris will have assumed the presidency and vice presidency, bringing with them an ambitious COVID-19 agenda.
Article Date
Publications
Pharmacy Today
Publications Issue
S1042-0991(20)X0015-6
Review Date
Short Description
By the time you read this, Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Kamala D. Harris will have assumed the presidency and vice presidency, bringing with them an ambitious COVID-19 agenda.