CBD oil for pain relief

All products derived from the Cannabis sativa plant are referred to as cannabis, including two highly active cannabinoids, cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Unlike THC, CBD is not psychoactive, which makes CBD an appealing option for those seeking pain relief without THC's “high” or potential for abuse or dependence. Despite lack of FDA approval, CBD oil is gaining popularity as a remedy for chronic pain, insomnia, and anxiety.