Weight management: Challenge and opportunity
The economic impact of obesity-related chronic diseases is substantial. Researchers estimate that in the United States in 2016, these diseases accounted for nearly half a trillion dollars in direct health care costs. In further estimates, obesity was responsible for more than $1.2 trillion in productivity costs.
