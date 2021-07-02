FDA approves influenza treatment for postexposure prophylaxis

Flu season this year is especially concerning because it coincides with the COVID-19 pandemic. As a precautionary measure, FDA approved baloxavir marboxil (Xofluza–Genentech) in November 2020 for the additional indication of postexposure prophylaxis in patients exposed to others with diagnosed influenza.

https://www.pharmacytoday.org/article/S1042-0991(21)00008-6/fulltext?rs…