FDA approves influenza treatment for postexposure prophylaxis
Flu season this year is especially concerning because it coincides with the COVID-19 pandemic. As a precautionary measure, FDA approved baloxavir marboxil (Xofluza–Genentech) in November 2020 for the additional indication of postexposure prophylaxis in patients exposed to others with diagnosed influenza.
