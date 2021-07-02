FDA has authorized these therapies to manage patients with COVID-19

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) declared that circumstances would allow FDA to use a rare kind of authority called emergency use authorization (EUA) to approve needed drugs and biological products during the public health emergency (see sidebar for full definition). Since that time, FDA has approved multiple products under an EUA for both inpatient and outpatient use to manage patients with COVID-19. In addition, several guidelines have been published to help clinicians use these products in various treatment settings.