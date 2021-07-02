Managing patients with diabetes and chronic kidney disease
In late 2020, the nonprofit organization Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) published a clinical practice guideline in the Annals of Internal Medicine on management of patients with diabetes and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The new guidance focuses on comprehensive care needs, glycemic monitoring and targets, and educational and integrated care approaches.
