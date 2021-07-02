Adventures in getting paid

Rebecca P. Snead, RPh, has come to accept the common usage of the term “state provider status.” It's not entirely accurate, but it tends to be what most people know and understand. “But we’re really talking about different buckets (see page 28) —entities that pharmacists can bill to get paid for services,” said Snead, who is CEO of the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations (NASPA).

S1042-0991(20)X0015-6

