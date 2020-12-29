Informing the development of a transitions of care program between an emergency department and regional supermarket chain pharmacies

Pharmacist collaboration in transitions of care (TOC) programs is integral to increase patient education and adherence post-discharge. This study aims to conduct a qualitative evaluation of stakeholder perspectives to inform the design and implementation of a TOC program between an emergency department (ED) and regional supermarket chain pharmacies.

Journal of the American Pharmacists Association
https://www.japha.org/article/S1544-3191(20)30648-8/fulltext?rss=yes