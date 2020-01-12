Primary care provider perceptions of an integrated community pharmacy hypertension management program

To explore primary care provider (PCP) perceptions of a hypertension (HTN) management program in which patients at the patient-centered medical home (PCMH) with elevated blood pressure could choose to receive follow up care with a trained community pharmacist at a chain community pharmacy.

Journal of the American Pharmacists Association
https://www.japha.org/article/S1544-3191(20)30571-9/fulltext?rss=yes