Selective Laser Sintering 3-Dimensional Printing as a Single Step Process to Prepare Amorphous Solid Dispersion Dosage Forms for Improved Solubility and Dissolution rate.

This study reports the development of ritonavir-copovidone amorphous solid dispersions (ASDs) and dosage forms thereof using selective laser sintering (SLS) 3-dimensional (3-D) printing in a single step, circumventing the post-processing steps required in common techniques employed to make ASDs. For this study, different drug loads of ritonavir with copovidone were processed at varying processing conditions to understand the impact, range, and correlation of these parameters for successful ASD formation.